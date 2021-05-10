ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Over his 18 seasons in the big leagues, Yadier Molina has experienced his share of milestones and memorable personal achievements. No matter how substantial the accomplishment as an individual, though—whether it was 2000 hits, 2000 games caught, etc.—Molina has always maintained that the result of the day’s game was more important than any of it.
His fiercely competitive spirit is a trait the Cardinals’ franchise cornerstone shares with his mother, Gladys Matta, who was in attendance at Busch Stadium for Mother’s Day Sunday.
“She likes when we win,” Molina said of his mother Sunday. “When we win games, that’s what she likes. She hates losing. Every time we lose, she doesn't care about me getting—she doesn't like me to strike out, she doesn't like that—but she hates losing. So, every time we lose a game, she’s in a bad mood."
That glimpse into his mom’s mindset on the game helps explain how Yadi has always treated his own accomplishments. Did the Cardinals win? Yes? Okay, great. He’s going to soak in a moment for all it’s worth. If a significant personal achievement happened in a loss, though, it’s only natural that the result would take some of the shine out of things for a competitor like Molina.
His long-time partner-in-crime Adam Wainwright is no different. That’s one reason that Yadi was so relieved to have been able to guide reliever Ryan Helsley to induce a 6-4-3 double play on Josh Fuentes to end Sunday’s game, preserving the shutout that Wainwright had carefully crafted over the course of 8.1 innings of dominance.
The Cardinals came out on top, so Wainwright was free to enjoy his masterful performance, holding only happy thoughts about the outcome.
“It was special for us to get that win, special for Waino to get that W,” Molina said. “Today was all Waino, so I’m happy for that.”
The wily veteran rode his assorted pitching arsenal—with his curveball leading the way, of course—to another outstanding effort in a 2-0 win Sunday. His flirtation with a complete game shutout marked the second time in his last three starts that Wainwright has navigated a ball game into the ninth; he finished off the complete game in the other outing on April 26, but in a losing effort to Philadelphia.
Sunday’s start featured Wainwright in his classic bell-cow role as he threw 113 pitches over 8.1 innings. It marked his highest pitch count in a game since August 30 of last year—another complete game in which he threw 122 pitches.
For Wainwright to continue on this workhorse trajectory as his 40th birthday approaches is impressive no matter how you slice it.
“I have a great time outperforming expectations,” Wainwright said. “That is something I really relish. A lot of people saw me a few years ago and thought I was done—rightfully so, by the way. Each time I’m pitching, I know there’s people out there that think I’m too old to go out and pitch nine innings. So I’m having fun. Even if there isn’t anybody out there doing that, I think there is, so that motivates me.”
As his 38-year-old catcher phrased with a playful grin Sunday, “What’s wrong with 40? There’s nothing wrong with 40.”
Wainwright is proving exactly that as he appears to grow stronger the closer he grows to that momentous birthday.
“At 39, I feel—I can’t even tell you how much younger I feel than when I was 36, 37. It’s just not even close,” Wainwright said, referencing the injuries and physical troubles he endured a few years ago. “Especially at 35, 36, I was feeling pretty low. Pretty bad. It’s good to feel good again and go out there and make pitches.”
Wainwright’s reputation as a pitch-maker is the stuff of legend, at this point. It’s no secret that he doesn’t blow away batters with velocity anymore. But for nearly a full game Sunday, he squeezed every ounce of value out of his repertoire to stymie the Rockies, allowing just three hits on the afternoon.
Pitching into the ninth, Wainwright’s last out on the day came on a strikeout of Colorado shortstop Trevor Story on—I’ll give you three guesses—a 3-2 curveball. The pitch that etched Wainwright into baseball lore when he froze Carlos Beltran with it, as a rookie, in October 2006 still carries the load for him all these years later.
“I’m not even a big-leaguer without my curveball,” Wainwright said. “I’m just an average Joe without that. It’s been a special pitch for me. It’s been a career-maker pitch for me, my whole career. But it’s evolved. It used to be more 12-6. A little bigger break on it. And then it got a little sideways when I had to change my arm slot a few years ago. Then it’s kind of back in-between now. A little slurve-y, but it’s got better spin, now. I can really rip through the end of the pitch better these last couple years than I had the few years prior to that.
“It’s funny, for me, it’s a pitch that I can get back into counts with, because it’s a command pitch. I’m going to throw it for a strike when I want to. It’s a pitch I can get guys to swing and miss in the dirt. I don’t really have any other pitches that I can use 12 different ways like that. It’s been a good one for me. I wouldn’t be here without it, that’s for sure.”
Though Wainwright mentioned after the game that he hates to start a ninth inning without getting to finish it, he acknowledged he still derived plenty of joy from what he did accomplish Sunday.
“Starting the ninth is still cooler than not starting the ninth, yuh know?” he said.
The end to Wainwright’s day was anticlimactic considering the stadium energy that bubbled up as Cardinals manager Mike Shildt left the mound without his starter in tow following a ninth-inning mound visit. Ryan McMahon had just served up a one-out single, and Wainwright knew his margin was thin as he hoped to thread the needle to finish off the shutout. With Charlie Blackmon stepping up to the plate, though, Wainwright knew he had to be careful.
Boasting nearly a .500 batting average and 1.000 SLG against Wainwright in his career, Blackmon was a serious threat who represented the tying run in the game. For as much as Wainwright wanted to earn the complete game, securing the team victory took precedent.
“In that situation, I cannot give in to Charlie,” Wainwright said. “He’s a great hitter, he definitely hit the hardest balls off me all day and has had some hits off me in the past. He’s an All-Star type-player. Just can’t give in, right there. I didn’t throw the pitches exactly how I wanted to throw. I was trying to get him to fish a little bit, just off the corner away and see if he could put a ball on the ground for us. But in that situation, I wasn’t giving in. I saw we had somebody warming up. I knew if I didn’t get him, I knew I was probably out. But I also knew that passing the baton was better than me being selfish and throwing one over the middle of the plate to their best hitter.
Wainwright ultimately walked Blackmon on five pitches, putting an end to his day. But in doing so, Wainwright demonstrated his keen knowledge that the cautious strategy with the Colorado clean-up man gave his team its best opportunity to win the game. He also showed trust in his teammates, which paid off when Helsley drew the game-winning double play later in the inning.
Wainwright was the first person out to the mound to greet Helsley to congratulate him on his first save of the season.
“You don’t get this far in a career without being smart and knowing how to win. That’s as important as anything else,” Shildt said of Wainwright. “It’s a team-first mentality. That’s exactly what that is. He could have easily said, you know, I’m going to try to get mine and see what the fates bring us. He was going to make competitive pitches, otherwise he wasn’t going to be in there. He was looking to get a double play ball there, but he wasn’t going to give in. It was just smart baseball.”
