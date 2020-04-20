ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A day after the number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis-area hospitals dropped by 24, the number increased by nearly 100 on Monday.
Currently, 757 patients with or COVID-19 or who are believed to have COVID-19, are in local hospitals. 659 were hospitalized as of Sunday. The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to local hospitals has jumped ny 60 percent since April 5.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU jumped by 21, from 175 to 196 and the number of patients on ventilators increased from 139 to 142.
Head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Alex Garza, has emphasized that a sustainable downward trend is what is needed for the economy to re-open, saying re-opening too soon could create a second wave of infections that is worst then the first.
Garza also said a positive result on an antibody test does not show how much immunity someone has against COVID-19, meaning someone who tests positive may not be able to move around society without limits.
