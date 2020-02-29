JUPITER, Fla. — Carlos Martinez wants to be a starter again.
That would seem a favorable outcome from the Cardinals’ perspective, too. This spring, he’s trying to show the kind of strike-zone efficiency that would allow him to thrive again in that role, working his way back toward the pitcher he was from 2015 to 2017 when he provided quality for the Cardinals every fifth day.
The first inning of the Cardinals' 6-3 win over the Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium Saturday opened up on rocky footing for the St. Louis starter. Martinez walked two batters and struck out a pair during a 25-pitch inning that featured the best and worst of his game on the mound. The two Ks were of the backward variety—the hitters didn’t swing at strike three.
Martinez’s pitches have a fair amount of funk to them, so it’s hardly surprising to see him freezing hitters in their tracks.
But at some points, the dynamic movement that makes Martinez so nasty can cause problems when he doesn’t harness it within the confines of the strike zone. That’s what happened in the first Saturday. For the rest of the outing, though, Martinez locked in.
After throwing 25 pitches in the first, he needed just 26 to traverse his next two innings. He benefited from a sturdy play by shortstop Paul DeJong, who fielded a sinking line drive on a hop to start a 6-3 double play to erase a walk in the second. Martinez did not allow a base runner in the third.
Martinez regularly sat in the low-90s on the stadium gun with his fastball Saturday; he reached 93 on occasion, including with a K-pitch in the third. It’s not his peak velocity, but Mike Shildt has discussed this spring that Martinez is learning when to toggle back between the different levels of his intensity. Martinez knows it’s okay sometimes not to throw max effort to light up a radar gun.
It’s that mentality that reflects his current status as he works to get a good feel for his pitches on the final day of February.
“Right now, if you’ll see something like 90-something, it’s like, I’m just trying to get my fastball and my two-seamer. If some time I need it, I can throw hard,” Martinez laughed. “But right now, I’m just really good, focused on my strike zone.”
In his second appearance of the spring, Martinez provided a quintessential Tsunami pitching line—strong evidence of all that makes his game so tantalizing, with a dash of that which gives cause to pause before anointing him a rotation spot just yet.
In three innings, Martinez threw 51 pitches, 27 for strikes, as he navigated around three walks and racked up four strikeouts. Oh, and he didn’t allow a single hit Saturday, a stat that caught even Martinez off-guard after he completed his third inning of work.
“I got surprised because I was really focused,” Martinez said. “I don’t think about any hits, I don’t think about any walks. I’m just focused on trying to make a strike and trying to make an out, you know? So after the inning I saw no hits (on the scoreboard) and I was, like, surprised. I feel good.”
With a decent amount of traffic on the bases, it’s understandable how Martinez might not have realized in the moment that none of those runners reached on hits. A few deep counts plagued Martinez, as he issued two walks on 3-1 counts, on walk on a 3-2 count and had a 3-2 strikeout.
By the end of his day, Martinez’s overall efficiency wasn’t particularly perilous; if it were a regular season game, he would have been on pace to throw just over 100 pitches in six innings. That’ll play. But how often do you see a pitcher require 50+ pitches for three no-hit innings?
Understandably, Shildt’s takeaway from Martinez’s appearance was more pleasure with the way Martinez finished his outing than concern with the way he opened it.
“Completely. Absolutely,” Shildt said. “Still getting back out there, getting him going again. A lot of movement on the ball early. The ball was just going everywhere, just trying to corral it. Good problem to have, right? And then he corralled it because he’s a really good athlete.
"He figured things out and he got better as he went. His stuff was on the plate more and when his stuff is on the plate consistently, he’s got plus-stuff.”
The quality of his stuff on the mound has never been in doubt for Carlos Martinez. After a few first-inning jitters Saturday, neither was anything else.
