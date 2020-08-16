BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - After spending months cooped up inside and learning from home, some kids and parents alike are taking advantage of outdoor activities the summer.
In mid-June, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page gave community pools the green light to open for a shortened season. Pools were expected to put restrictions in place to keep guests and staff safe and limit the spread of COVID-19.
While many municipalities decided to forgo a summer pool season, the Ballwin Parks and Recreation Department decided to come up with a plan to allow residents to enjoy a little leisure.
“They needed a place, they needed an outlet after being restricted to their home for three months," said Ballwin Parks and Recreation Director Chris Conway. "We thought it was important to do what we needed to do to open our facilities.”
The city said it teamed up with the St. Louis County Health Department to put in place best practices to keep people safe. Some of the restrictions include no set pool furniture, pods for families to sit in away from others, one-way paths and masks when not swimming.
“It was a calculated risk and it’s paid off and our due diligence with enforcing the requirements and working the county has paid off," Conway said.
Families are able to bring their own chairs and sit in designated areas outlined on the ground with white paint. All tubes are sanitized after being used in the lazy river, too.
Conway said the pool has seen 70 percent of its normal occupancy so far this summer, even with the capacity restrictions changing a few times. He said the aquatic center has seen no known COVID-19 infections among staff or guests.
After describing the last several months as "boring," kids are excited to be able to head to the pool.
“It’s awesome, I love it," said Harrison, 11. "I’m here with my grandma, and we’re very excited to play at the pool for a little bit.”
“I love swimming and we don’t have a pool at home and it’s boring at home," said Blakeley, who spent the day swimming with her family.
The pool will close for the season as planned after Labor Day. Conway said the decision to provide residents with an outlet, if they so choose, was the right one.
"Leisure is an important part of everyone's lives," he said. "When you're cooped up for so long, parents are teaching school, they just need a place to forget all that and North Pointe Aquatic Center is one of those places."
