UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After a flat tire Friday, Sarah Ellis's car was towed to Firestone on Forsyth on the border of University City and Clayton.
"[The mechanic] made it a point to say, 'We're incredibly busy this weekend so I won't be able to get to your vehicle in the timely manner that we normally would, are you okay with that?' Maybe that's why things happened the way they did," she said.
Ellis is referring to a shocking theft, one which left five vehicle owners without their cars and owners at the shop searching for answers.
University City police said at least five vehicles were stolen from Firestone early Monday morning. The suspects broke in a window, took the keys from a lock box inside the store, then stole the cars from Firestone's parking lot.
"We got back from [our] trip on Sunday and had yet to hear back from them. Monday morning, I gave them a phone call to see if the vehicle was ready to be picked up, they informed me at that time that my vehicle along with five others had been stolen," said Alex Gentile.
There's surveillance video of the crime, but police have refused to release it at this time. For those who lost their vehicles, questions about the shop's security are looming large.
"I would think that when you're a company charged with protecting hundreds of thousands, even millions of dollars of customers' property, with all those vehicles there, you'd do a better job taking care of the vehicles and the safety," Gentile said.
After more than 36 hours of trying to get ahold of someone at Firestone corporate headquarters, Gentile said he would be calling News 4 to tell his story. Then the phone rang.
"I did get a phone call from their district manager. While apologetic, he made it unbelievably clear they want nothing to do with it. There's no remedy on their side of things. This is an issue that needs to be handled between myself and my insurance company and that they'd take no responsibility for my car or the other five cars that were stolen from their lot," he said.
News 4 spoke with other nationwide auto repair services as well as local services, and most say since the keys were in the possession of Firestone at the time of the theft, they could be liable.
News 4 tried calling several different Firestone district and corporate numbers Wednesday, and our efforts were met with either transfers to voicemail or promises of a call back.
But instead of a call, Firestone's communications director sent an email that avoided answering any of the several questions about the company's liability in the thefts.
For now, Gentile and Ellis are dealing with their insurance company.
"Who's responsible in this matter will be for them to figure out, but it's a little bit frustrating to think that my insurance premiums will more than likely go up as result of their negligence and irresponsibility," Gentile said.
University City police say all of the cars have been located, and most of them have been damaged. Customers have not yet had their vehicles returned as the detectives are still filing evidence in their investigation.
