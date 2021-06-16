ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After three drownings in less than 24 hours, law enforcement officials have a warning for you. Water - whether it's a lake, river or any body of water - can be deadly. Missouri Highway Patrol troopers say paying attention to signs and wearing life jackets will save your life.

"I grew up around the water, boating on the Mississippi, so I know how dangerous they can be the currents and everything," Lauren Fowler said. She's the manager of Creve Coeur Lake Rentals They have kayaks, canoes and paddle boards they rent out to customers. With her knowledge of water safety, they haven't had a water rescue or drowning in years.

3 dead after separate incidents on Missouri waterways Tuesday Two people died Tuesday afternoon and the search is on for a swimmer following separate incidents on Missouri waterways.

"Safety is our main priority but we want people to have fun, safe family fun," Fowler said. "So, that's why we do encourage everyone to wear life jackets, especially children."

Fowler and state troopers say you should have at least one life jacket per person when you're out on the water, no matter how strong of a swimmer you think you are. If you happen to go under the water or get pulled by currents, troopers say try to stay calm.

"Don't panic. Try not to panic and try to keep your head above water the best you can, and swim hard to the shore line," Corporal Juston Wheetley said.

Cpl. Wheetley with Missouri Highway Patrol says never jump off rocks, cliffs or train tracks. Most importantly, he says, pay attention to signs.

"It's for your safety. They've been put there because they've determined this water is hazardous or the conditions are hazardous," Wheetley said. "So, abide by those rules and regulations and that signage. If it says don't swim, don't go swimming there."

Experts say making sure your life vest is the proper size is also important. They tell News 4, if your life jacket can go up to your ears, it needs to be tightened. It's for your safety.