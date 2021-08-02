ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The FBI St. Louis Division apprehended a St. Louis County man wanted for allegedly robbing two St. Louis area banks in 2019.
Ricardo L. Rusan, 55, was nabbed in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, officials announced Friday. Rusan allegedly robbed a Commerce Bank in Clayton on April 16, 2019 and a Bank of America in St. Peters on April 18, 2019. In both instances he wore a blue mask and had a handgun, according to the FBI.
In June, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Rusan in the United States District Court of Missouri, St. Louis, after he was charged with bank robbery.
The 55-year-old was believed to be living in Portland, Oregon and FBI Wanted posters were plastered in the area. A tip from an Oregon detective who recognized the alleged robber led agents to track Rusan in South Dakota. He was quickly arrested Thursday.
