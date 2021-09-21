ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Saint Louis University students are leaning on the school for mental health resources following two student suicides.
Students say one person took their own life near a dining hall on September 11. Monday, police say a student committed suicide in a residence hall. A student-driven petition is asking the university to go beyond 10 free counseling sessions and hire more staff.
One junior says the COVID-19 pandemic is stressing students out, especially freshmen.
"New place, a new building, new people, freshmen who haven't been in school because of COVID coming to college, thrown into classes, regular life that hasn't happened in year and a half," said junior Shannon Honquest.
Undergraduate classes at Saint Louis University will be canceled Friday, Sept. 24 for a day focused on mental health and connection. Learn more: https://t.co/6ehd1dOSB8— Saint Louis University (@SLU_Official) September 22, 2021
SLU says it is expanding counseling hours and waiving fees for the rest of September. The university is also canceling classes Friday, asking students to focus on mental health. If you someone you know needs help, click here.
All members of the Saint Louis University community are invited to a prayer service on Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. in St. Francis Xavier College Church. The prayer service will be livestreamed and can be accessed here: https://t.co/3SJcTVkM6Z pic.twitter.com/X55xGoeejb— Saint Louis University (@SLU_Official) September 21, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.