ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Saint Louis University students are leaning on the school for mental health resources following two student suicides.

Students say one person took their own life near a dining hall on September 11. Monday, police say a student committed suicide in a residence hall. A student-driven petition is asking the university to go beyond 10 free counseling sessions and hire more staff.

One junior says the COVID-19 pandemic is stressing students out, especially freshmen.

"New place, a new building, new people, freshmen who haven't been in school because of COVID coming to college, thrown into classes, regular life that hasn't happened in year and a half," said junior Shannon Honquest.

SLU says it is expanding counseling hours and waiving fees for the rest of September. The university is also canceling classes Friday, asking students to focus on mental health.  If you someone you know needs help, click here.

