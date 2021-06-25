ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two buildings collapsed in St. louis just hours apart and a few miles from each other. One was a crumbling church, the other was a taken down by strong storms.
The church partially collapsed collapsed at Dick Gregory Place and Aldine Avenue on the city's north side. Three miles away, the abandoned building on James 'Cool Poppa' Bell Avenue fell.
About half of the church is still standing on Dick Gregory and Aldine Avenue after it came crashing down around 10 a.m. Firefighters had to bust through a boarded-up doorway at the abandoned church to make sure no one was inside.
Thankfully, it was vacant.
The building that collapsed just a few miles away was also vacant. Neighbors say it had been slowly coming down over the last week with one person saying the second story staircase fell about a week ago.
“It’s been going on long enough and it’s past the time something should be done about it," said Isis Gines, who lives next door. “It’s ridiculous."
No one was hurt from that collapse either.
Garon Mosby with the St Louis Fire Department said a lot of buildings have collapsed recently in the city and officials need to get rid of the vacant buildings because they're not safe. Mosby is worried about what could happen over the weekend with more storms in the forecast.
"It’s a rainy day today so that actually helps to erode away at mortar and other things that help stabilize these building," he said. "Over time they get weak. And if there’s a storm or high winds, they come down.”
The city had been making an effort to demolish some of the dilapidated, abandoned homes when Lyda Krewson was in office. News 4 called the city asking if there's a plan under the new administration to demolish more buildings and whether federal COVID relief funding could be used for that.
The city's building commissioner said demolishing unsafe buildings is still a priority and about $3.2 million has been set aside in the budget for demolition. The city said more than 300 buildings were demolished last year.
A spokesperson said it's undetermined if the money will be used because there are certain guidelines that may not allow you the city to use it for that purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.