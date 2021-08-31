ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A special flight full of veterans departed from St. Louis Lambert International Airport headed to Reagan National Airport in Washington DC early Tuesday morning.
The journey is an all-expenses paid trip for those who fought in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War so they can see their memorials. Tuesday’s flight will have 57 veterans onboard.
Greater St. Louis Honor Flights were paused in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 18-month hiatus, several veterans meant to take the trip have passed away. Those individuals will be honored during Tuesday’s trip.
Learn more about Greater St. Louis Honor Flight by clicking here.
