EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The new pups at the Endangered Wolf Center got their first checkups Tuesday.
The 23 African painted dog pups were born late last year.
The 13 females and 10 males got all of their shots and a clean bill of health before they were returned to their parents.
Visitors can see the pups at the conservation center in Eureka.
Or, there is a live webcam where you can watch them 24 hours a day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.