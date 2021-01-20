ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Black pastors in St. Louis have started a push to educate their congregations about the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage church members to get inoculated.
"So we've just begun an ongoing process of educating our congregation," Rev. Roderick Burton said. He is pastor of New Northside Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis.
On Tuesday, the church moderated a discussion on Facebook involving two doctors and a nurse who are members of the congregation. The online discussion covered facts about the vaccine and common misconceptions.
[COVID-19 vaccine: Here's where to find it in the St. Louis area and how to sign up]
A recent Pew Research Center study found only 42% of African-Americans say they'll get the vaccine.
"No I don't plan on getting it man. I feel like I'm okay. I don't worry about the covid like that," said Roy Times.
And Elijah Martinez told News 4, "I just don't trust it."
Because of the higher numbers of people catching the virus and dying from COVID-19 in minority communities, pastors believe it's imperative to encourage members of the church to take the vaccine.
"This is a necessary thing that we have to do as a black, as a black people and people of color in order for our families to be safe," Rev. Anthony Witherspoon said. He is pastor of Washington Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church in St. Louis.
Both Witherspoon and Burton are members of a clergy advisory board for the St. Louis Health Department.
