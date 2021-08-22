ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis put on a show of support Sunday for refugees fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan. Dozens got together for a rally and march at St. Louis City Hall.
Some local Afghans shared their stories as refugees, as they watch what's happening in their home country.
"It's devastating. It's absolutely shuttering," Arbila Hatifie said. She still has family members back in Afghanistan and under the Taliban rule, she fears for their safety. "It's sad. It's unfortunate. I have not heard from them in the last three days."
Moji Sadiqi has been here for 27 years but says the images coming from places like Kabul are absolutely heartbreaking.
"They are in direct contact with danger, they are under threat," Sadiqi said. "Millions of Afghans have been left hopeless right now. Not knowing what is going to happen, especially the women, they don't even know if they can step out of the house without their lives being in danger."
The pain of what's happening in their home country, Hatifie saying the dream of returning someday seems like it's slipping away.
"We are all hoping and wishing for a day we can go to our homeland and have our flag waving and as a woman speak freely as I am right now," Hatifie said.
