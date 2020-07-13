AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A brand new food and entertainment attraction is finally welcoming visitors after being delayed by the pandemic.
The 9 Mile Garden in Affton features food trucks as the main draw, but there's plenty more. From outdoor movies to live music, local brews and outdoor games, it offers a lot across its 3,500 square feet!
Alexis Zotos spoke to one of the owners of a food truck featured at 9 Mile Garden on this week's Meet St. Louis episode. Check it out here.
