ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Rogers Middle School in Affton went on lockdown after a threat was discovered in a bathroom on campus.
Students went into lockdown around 11 a.m. Wednesday. St. Louis County police showed up on site to investigate the matter and make sure students were safe.
The school district said that at 12:05 p.m. that everyone at the school is safe and there were no additional threats. Visitors are still asked to avoid the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.