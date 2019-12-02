AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- The Affton School District cancelled classes for the day after power lines fell on top of several school buses.
According to a spokesperson at the district, downed power lines rendered school buses stored at the school's administration building inoperable.
Cougar Care was also canceled today.
Ameren crews are en route to make repairs.
