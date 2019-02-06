AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Affton School District will have new start times for the upcoming school year.
On Feb. 5, the district’s board of education unanimously approved the new school start times, which will take effect during 2019-2020 year.
“Eliminating the 7:10 a.m. start time prioritizes students’ developmental learning needs and safety, while also honoring our families’ concerns about having older students home prior to our younger learners,” read part of a letter from Superintendent Dr. Travis Bracht.
The new start time for Affton High School is 7:30 a.m. and the dismissal is 2:15 p.m. Rogers Middle School will start at 8 a.m. with dismal taking place at 2:45 p.m., while Gotsch Intermediate and Affton Early Childhood will both begin at 8:30 a.m. In addition, Mesnier Primary’s new start time is 9 a.m. with a dismissal of 3:45 p.m.
Click here to read Dr. Bracht’s complete letter and for more information regarding the changes.
