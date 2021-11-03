AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A middle school implemented a hold-in-place Wednesday after a threat was found in the bathroom of the south St. Louis County school.
The Affton School District said a student found a written threat inside the girls bathroom at the Rogers Middle School campus Wednesday just after 11 a.m. The school implemented a hold-in-place, cleared hallways and locked classrooms.
Local police reviewed video footage and interviewed students. The responsible student was identified and no weapons were found. It's unclear what exactly the threat was.
The district said school operations went back to normal by 11:35 a.m. Everyone was safe.
