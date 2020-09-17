AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is accused of shooting his roommate in St. Louis County Wednesday.
David Colubriale, 26, was agitated and shot his roommate while he attempted to calm him down inside their residence in the 6400 block of Vita Drive in Affton around 11 a.m., according to police.
After the victim was shot three times, the suspect ran from the home and turned himself in to an officer.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Colubriale's wife was present at the time of the shooting and told officers it was unprovoked, documents state.
While police were on scene, Rogers Middle School and Affton High School were lockdowned as a precaution.
Colubriale has been charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action. His cash-only bond was set at $150,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.