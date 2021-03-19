ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Affton man is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after a home invasion in St. Peters early Tuesday.
According to St. Peters police, 20-year-old Jeffrey Simpson, of Affton, and his accomplice, 21-year-old Alan London, forced their way into an apartment in the 100 block of Turnberry Place at 2:18 a.m.
Once inside, Simpson and London confronted a female resident inside the apartment. London pointed a gun at the woman and she screamed, and "pleaded for her life" and he demanded money. The man who lives in the apartment grabbed a gun and fired four shots at London. The pair, Simpson and London, then fled the area in a SUV.
Around 2:20 a.m., police responded to the Turnberry Apartments after dispatchers received reports of shots fired in the area. Once there, a man told police he was inside his home with a woman and child when someone broke in.
Shortly after, London was dropped off at an emergency room in Des Peres. According to the release, the people inside a Jeep SUV left him there. London died from a single gunshot wound to his chest.
Police located Simpson in Hermatite, Missouri in eastern Jefferson County, where he was arrested.
Simpson is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle. He will be held at the St. Charles County Jail on a $5 million bond.
Simpson did not shoot the shot that killed London, but he is charged with second-degree murder.
"In the State of Missouri, a defendant commits the offense of murder in the second degree if he/she causes the death of another person while committing or attempting to commit any felony. Due to Mr. Simpson’s participation in the felony Burglary, Robbery and Armed Criminal Action which resulted in the death of Mr. London, he is being charged in his death."
