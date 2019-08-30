AFFTON. Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Affton firefighter is temporarily leaving his St. Louis fire protection district to assist those in need in Florida ahead of hurricane Dorian.
The Affton Fire Protection District announced Friday on their Facebook page that one of their Affton firefighters has been deployed with the Missouri Urban Search and Rescue Task Force Team 1 to Florida.
Hurricane Dorian has been moved to a catastrophic Category 4 on Friday.
