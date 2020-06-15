MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled for July 6 at the corner of 4th Street and Alton Avenue in Madison, Illinois on the first of a series of affordable new homes. A company called 360 Development Group is behind the project.
"The vision is to build affordable homes and allow people to finally realize their dream of home ownership," said Dee Miller with 360 Development.
Miller said the project will start off with 20 homes but eventually as many as 200 or more homes are planned. The City of Madison is helping by possibly providing some tax breaks as well as locations to build the homes.
"We're providing the lots. The lots are all graded, pretty well graded off and ready to go," said Mayor John Hamm.
According to Hamm, the City of Madison has torn down approximately 900 vacant and dilapidated houses since 1997 and currently maintains 225 vacant lots.
The homes will range in size from 1,200 to 1,600 square feet and sell for between $120,000 to $180,000.
Chris and Calvin Lamont are home builders based in Dallas and twin brothers. They're also principals in the development company and will be in charge of home construction.
"We started building homes that were $800,000 to $1.5 million, for five or six years of our company. But in the last couple of years we started pivoting toward more affordable homes for under $200,000," said Calvin Lamont.
Another member of the development group is E. J. Jones, who owns Obar Cafe in Edwardsville. He said the second phase of the project will focus on retail development. There are plans to sell franchises to the restaurant and to build retail strip centers.
"This is not something we hope to do, this is something that we are doing. This isn't wishful thinking," said Jones.
Jones also owns NXT Level Sports Institute which has two locations in the Metro East. His knowledge of sports training will be focused on the third phase of the project, which will be a sports training facility. The facility will be located on a 47.7 acre tract on Big Bend Road near the World Wide Technology Racetrack.
The fifth member of the development group is New York Jets linebacker B.J. Bello. He said the sports training facility will take a holistic approach to training athletes; not only train them physically but working with them in all aspects of life.
"You know some people, some places are less fortunate than others. What I want to do, I want to bring, [is the ability to] narrow that margin down to give everyone the fairest opportunity to achieve their goals," said Bello.
Bello is a native of Illinois, graduating from high school in New Lenox and attending both The University of Illinois and Illinois State University before entering the NFL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.