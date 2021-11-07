ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Affinia Healthcare will start vaccinating younger kids against COVID-19 on Monday, the health system announced Sunday.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered Monday to kids ages 5 and up who have an appointment. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian; St. Louis City residents who qualify will receive a $100 gift card. Another clinic is being held on Saturday, November 13. All three vaccines, including, boosters for adults will be available at the Saturday clinic. Details of each vaccine clinic are below:
- Monday, Nov. 8, vaccines will be administered at Affinia Healthcare's locations at 1717 Biddle and 3930 S. Broadway while supplies last.
- Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the O'Fallon YMCA, 4343 W. Florissant.
To make an appointment, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.