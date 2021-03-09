ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Affinia Healthcare says it is not seeing enough of those 65 and older in some parts of the St. Louis area signing up for COVID-19 vaccines.
The clinic is urging senior citizens in St. Louis City and three North County zip codes, 63114, 63121 and 63113 to get vaccinated. Affina wants to get the word out that that those 65 and older are eligible for appointments.
To register for an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Affina, click here.
