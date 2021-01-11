ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Affina Healthcare will soon begin administering vaccines, having been approved by the state to provide them on Friday.
Affina has 10 healthcare locations around the St. Louis region, and has tested more than 25,000 people for COVID-19 during the outbreak.
The group will begin administering vaccines to their staff once they receive an allotment of doses, and will continue to give the vaccine to patients and members of the community as the State of Missouri moves through their rollout plan.
“Our capacity to vaccinate people will largely depend on the amount of vaccine received,” said Dr. Melissa Tepe, who is vice president and chief medical officer of Affina as well as a member of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
It is unclear from Monday's announcement how many doses Affina will receive, but officials said the will continue COVID-19 testing during the process.
Appointments aren't necessary, and members of the public can call (314) 833-2777, or visit http://www.affiniahealthcare.org for more information.
