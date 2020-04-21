Directors of the Global Medical Response Team say they're doing emergency medical flights to get patients hit by the novel coronavirus critical treatment. Their teams seeing a big rise in need of transports from rural areas of Missouri and Illinois.

ST.  LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- During the COVID-19 outbreak, we've been hearing so many stories of perseverance from our doctors and nurses.

But not all those professionals are on the ground, some provide help in the air, and can provide life-saving care at a moments notice.

Directors of the Global Medical Response Team say they are doing emergency medical flights to get patients hit by the novel coronavirus critical treatment.

Their teams seeing a big rise in need of transports from rural areas of Missouri and Illinois.

News 4's Emma Hogg has the story.

