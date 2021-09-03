Downtown residents voice concerns over rise in violence at homeless camps News 4 has been looking into a rising concern among residents specifically in downtown St. Louis. Their concern, is regarding increased violence centered in homeless camps around the city.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An advocacy group for the homeless claims the City of St. Louis plans to evict the remaining people at Interco Plaza Friday morning.

There has been a homeless camp set up at the Tucker and Martin Luther King Drive location the past few months. Recently, News 4 has reported on a man being beaten there and a deadly shooting, which prompted concerns from the community. Earlier this week, Square temporarily closed its nearby offices due to the violence.

On Wednesday, Mayor Jones' administration said they hoped to close the plaza soon but first wanted to find housing for the people living there. Tent Mission STL claims the administration isn’t sticking to their promise and will evict people Friday.

News 4 has reached out to the city for comment. This story will be updated with their response.