COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Nearly $40 million worth of adult-use cannabis was sold during the first month it was legal in Illinois.
[Read: What you need to know about recreational marijuana legalization in Illinois]
Gov. JB Pritzker said that during the first 31 days sales totaled $39,247,840.83. During the first month of legal adult-use cannabis sales, dispensaries across the state sold 972,045 items. Sales to Illinois residents totaled $30,611,632.22, while sales to out-of-states residents totaled $8,636,208.61.
“The successful launch of the Illinois’ legal cannabis industry represents new opportunities for entrepreneurs and the very communities that have historically been harmed by the failed war on drugs,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “The administration is dedicated to providing multiple points of entry into this new industry, from dispensary owners to transporters, to ensure legalization is equitable and accessible for all Illinoisans.”
[Read: Police warn marijuana buyers about rules]
According to Gov. Pritzker’s office, a portion of every sale will be reinvested in communities harmed the most by the failed war on drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.