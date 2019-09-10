NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) – A video of two toddlers hugging on a New York sidewalk is lighting up social media.
Twenty-six-month-old Maxwell and 27-year-old Finnegan show pure joy at the sight of one another, running to give each other a hug much bigger than the size.
“They just took off towards each other and got my phone out as quickly as I can to record it,” said Maxwell’s dad, Michael Cisneros. “They are just too cute together.”
Michael shot the video. He said he’s usually not one to post a lot of private things on Facebook but explained why he decided to in this case.
“With all the racism and hate going on I just think it’s a really beautiful video,” he said. "The reason it's getting attention is because it is with a little black boy and a little white boy but if it can change someone’s mind or their view on things then it’s totally worth it."
There have been thousands of views on the video since it was first posted. Majority of the comments are positive but there are a few naysayers.
"Definitely not staged and it was just a lucky moment and I caught it on camera. Now with all the attention it's getting it's just a great story to tell him when he's older both of them," Michael said.
The pint-sized best friends have known each other for over a year now. They have a special relationship and their parents are also good friends.
