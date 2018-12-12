JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A volunteer with the Jefferson County Animal Control is pleading with the public to adopt some cats before they are euthanized.
Four cats are listed in the volunteer’s Facebook post, which states the animals are scheduled to be euthanized Thursday morning. The animals must be adopted or rescued by 4 p.m. Wednesday to prevent that from happening.
The animals are being held at the Jefferson County Animal Control in Barnhart, Missouri. For more information, call the animal control office at 636-797-5577.
