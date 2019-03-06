CALHOUN COUNTY, Il. (KMOV.com) -- When 400,000 residents got fundraising letters in the mail asking for donations to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, several in Calhoun County noticed something strange that raised their suspicions.
The problem was the letterhead on the mailers said it was from the sheriff's department in Mount Carroll, which is nowhere near Calhoun County.
“People are sharp when it comes to donating money,” said Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington. “They want to make sure it goes to where it needs to be.”
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is in Hardin, and calls starting coming in from residents worried they were getting scammed. Those same concerns started getting echoed on social media as well.
Soon it was clear it wasn’t just a Calhoun County problem.
“It's all over the state, every county. There are 102 counties in Illinois so I guess every one of 'em got a mistake on there,” Heffington said.
Jim Kaitschuk, the director of the Illinois Sheriffs' Association, said an out-of-state vendor sent out the letters seeking donations, but ended up one line off when putting in the address information.
So each county’s letter had an incorrect address.
“We're all human mistakes happen. At the same time, this is a pretty significant one that could have a huge negative impact on the organization,” Kaitschuk said.
The 90-year-old sheriff's association updates its members on changes in law, provides courses, training, and scholarships.
The association says perhaps 80 percent of its funding comes from donors.
Now they’re trying to get the word out to let people know despite the mistake, the letters are legitimate.
