Additional victims asked to come forward after O’Fallon, Missouri man arrested for rape

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department is searching for additional victims after a man was accused of statutory rape of a minor.
Erik Zerr allegedly used a social media app to meet up with the victim. He has been charged with first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy.
Anyone who knows of Zerr having contact with a juvenile is asked to contact Detective Matt Myers at 636-379-5670. Police said the 41-year-old is known to drive a white pickup truck.
