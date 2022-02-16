You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Additional victims asked to come forward after O’Fallon, Missouri man arrested for rape

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
Mug shot 021622 Erik Zerr

Erik Zerr, 41, is accused of statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a minor.

 O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department is searching for additional victims after a man was accused of statutory rape of a minor.

Erik Zerr allegedly used a social media app to meet up with the victim. He has been charged with first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy.

Anyone who knows of Zerr having contact with a juvenile is asked to contact Detective Matt Myers at 636-379-5670.  Police said the 41-year-old is known to drive a white pickup truck.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.