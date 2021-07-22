JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Due to the ongoing COVID crisis in southwest Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday additional personnel and equipment are being sent to Springfield and Green County to support the healthcare system.
Friday, 10 advanced life support ambulances, 20 medical personnel, two team leaders and a logistic specialist are expected to arrive in the Springfield area and to help local hospitals by supporting transports of COVID-19 patients.
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency arranged for the ambulance teams, which are being sent from Arkansas' Division of Emergency Management through a mutual aid agreement among states that allows for the sharing of critical resources when needed. The teams would stay in Missouri for up to two weeks, and according to Thursday's release, Missouri has already made a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide similar teams if needed.
