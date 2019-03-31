COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- New lanes and roads are expected to close due to flooding in News 4 viewing area.
These new closures include the eastbound right lane of IL 100 in downtown Alton, Illinois and all lanes of IL outside of Prairie du Rocher.
Additional closures are expected at IL 3 at Cora for flood gate installation, IL 3 at IL in Grafton, IL 100 at IL 96 in Cahlhoun County and IL 100 through Alton.
Areas that will continue to be closed are Brussels ferry due to Calhoun County Highway 1 being flooded, IL 100 from IL 3 to Ski Lift Road in Grafton, Illinois, Kaskaskia Street and IL 3 Truck Bypass/water Street in Chester and IL 96 from the junction of County Highway 2 to Crooked Creek Hollow Road near Mozier, IL 3 at Mary’s River south of Chester, Southbound traffic on US 67 at the Clark Bridge near West Alton continues to be shifted to the northbound lanes.
IDOT says it will continue to monitor and close roads as needed during the flood season.
