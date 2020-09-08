ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Metro riders will see more deputy sheriffs patrolling the transit system starting this month.
Metro Transit and the City of St. Louis Sheriff’s Department said the deputies will be deployed to support the security personnel already in place at MetroLink stations, Metro Transit Centers and on MetroLink trains.
[Read: New Metro security assessment shows improvement in police staffing, crime prevention]
Metro Transit Security Specialists currently patrolling are made up of contracted security guards and officers from the St. Louis County Police Department, Metropolitan St. Louis Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
