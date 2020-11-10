ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Additional COVID-19 testing opportunities will be available in south St. Louis twice a week.
“These new surge testing events will help add to our continued partnerships with Federally Qualified Health Centers in the City of St. Louis to identify cases of COVID-19 and the need for close contacts to quarantine,” said City of St. Louis’s Mayor Lyda Krewson.
The state-sponsored surge testing will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Affinia Healthcare’s clinic location at 3930 South Broadway.
Anyone seeking testing at the Department of Health and Senior Services sponsored clinics is asked to pre-register by clicking here.
