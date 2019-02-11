LINCOLN Co., Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Missouri sex offender is facing additional charges following a New Year’s Eve party in which he allegedly gave minors alcohol and sexually assaulted them.
Aaron Craig, of Silex, Mo. has been charged with an additional two Fourth Degree counts of Child Molestation as well as two counts of Failing to Stop a Person Under 21 from Drinking Alcohol.
Craig, 38, was originally charged on January 23 with two counts of Child Molestation of a 15-year-old girl during the same New Year’s party.
During the investigation, detectives discovered another female victim who attended the party.
The girl, who was under the age of 17, stated that she was intoxicated with alcohol Craig had provided her when he put his hand down her shirt and asked her to take it off. She then started crying and told him to go away which is when he asked her not to tell anyone, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Craig is currently in the Lincoln County Jail under a $150,000 cash bond, with an additional bond of $50,000 cash only.
