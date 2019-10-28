ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- More victims have come forward after a St. Louis County man accused of assaulting and raping six young girls, including a 13-year-old girl, turned himself in.
According to the St. Louis County Police Department, Dominic Yocco, 19, of Florissant, is accused of luring several young girls between Nov. 17, 2016 and July 3, 2018 to his home using Snapchat and other social media apps.
"They party a lot over there and have a lot of people over. Their cars wind around the corner, they're loud at night," said a neighbor.
On Sept. 9, police released a photo of Yocco and asked for the public's help in finding him. Police said they had been searching for Yocco since July, and the urgency increased because they believe there may be more victims.
"Every day that we don't catch him, there could be another victim so we definitely need to get him into custody immediately," said Officer Tracy Panus with St. Louis County police.
A 16-year-old girl told officials Yocco had sex with her without her consent on two separate occasions. She said Yocco held her down, slapped her and struck her in the face. A gun was nearby during the incident, police say.
"This gentleman has posted stories on his Snapchat where he's luring these girls in. He's posting stuff on his story that enables him to reach these young girls, he goes and picks them up, brings them to his house where he rapes them, sexually molests them and then he brings them home," Panus said.
Police spoke to five other girls who also said Yocco had sex with them while they were unconscious or without their consent. A 14-year-old told investigators that Yocco hit and pinched her while she was unconscious.
All the victims are between the ages of 13-16.
Prosecutors issued the following charges against the 19-year-old on July 9: Four counts of first-degree rape, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree rape, and one count of first-degree of statutory rape.
Yocco lives near Cold Water Elementary School in the Hazelwood School District. District officials said they are increasing security.
On Sept. 11, Yocco turned himself in at the St. Louis County Justice Center. According to the original charging documents, he will be held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
After Yocco turned himself in, police told News 4 three additional victims came forward with claims that are being investigated.
On October 23, Yocco was indicted by a grand jury for additional charges including two counts of first degree statutory rape, six counts of statutory sodomy, and two counts of third degree child molestation.
According to police, the new charges stem from incidents involving a 14 year old in 2017.
Anyone who may have been victimized by Yocco should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5400.
