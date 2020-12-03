COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri is getting vaccines for about an additional 170,000 people in mid-December.
State health department Director Randall Williams on Thursday said more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are coming Dec. 21. Missouri is set to get vaccines for 51,000 people sometime before then.
Missouri is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to give vaccines to health care workers and nursing home staff first.
The vaccine news follows the release of an independent review that found Missouri veterans homes didn't take the virus seriously enough at first or act quickly enough to prevent its spread.
