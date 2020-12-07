(KMOV.com) -- Though there's uncertainty surrounding Adam Wainwright's playing future with the Cardinals, the veteran pitcher continues to rack up accolades for his work on and off the field in St. Louis. Wainwright was named the recipient of the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award Monday.
The award is presented annually to the Major League Baseball player who "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team."
On the field this season, Wainwright paced the Cardinals as a workhorse on the mound. During a summer in which his team endured COVID-related stoppages and a disjointed playing schedule, Wainwright was a consistent presence in the starting rotation, leading the staff in starts and innings pitched while posting a 3.15 ERA. As a competitor, Wainwright represented St. Louis tremendously in 2020.
The Roberto Clemente Award, though, also takes into account a candidate's efforts outside the field of play. That's an area in which Wainwright has shined throughout his career. During a year in which the world yearned for philanthropic figures, Wainwright answered the bell.
Wainwright founded his charitable foundation Big League Impact (BLI) in 2013 and has been working ever since to make a positive impact. The organization works "to meet basic human needs, including providing food, clean water, medical care and shelter to restore dignity and hope to those in need around the globe."
Wainwright's foundation built Haiti's Ferrier Village Secondary School, which opened for the 2019-2020 school year. Big League Impact has also taken on during the COVID-19 pandemic, funding Striking out Poverty, an initiative that provides grocery baskets to families in need.
Wainwright is currently a free agent after an illustrious tenure with the Cardinals. The Cardinals remain interested in bringing Wainwright back for another season, which is easy understand--they would be hard-pressed to find a better ambassador for the organization than Adam Wainwright.
