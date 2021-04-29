ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals confirm Adam Wainwright has been placed on the injured list for COVID-19 reasons.
A timeframe for his return is not known. But the designation does not mean wainwright himself tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Katie Woo with the Athletic, someone in his family tested positive for the virus so Waino was placed on the injured list as a precaution.
