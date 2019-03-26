ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Adam Sandler will bring his latest tour to St. Louis this summer.
The ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum’s ‘100% Fresher’ tour will stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 5.
In October, Sandler released his first comedy special in 20 years on Netflix, titled ‘100% Fresh.’
Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
