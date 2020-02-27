MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Activists are pushing for a stay of deportation for an undocumented Honduran immigrant who has spent more than two years inside a Maplewood church.
Activists gathered Thursday outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in downtown St. Louis where they say aldermen and the Mayor of Maplewood met with ICE officials calling for a stay of deportation.
READ: Maplewood church provides sanctuary to undocumented immigrant
Garcia has been living in Christ Church United Church of Christ. ICE says he has been living undocumented inside the US since 2004. He came to escape poverty in Honduras and is married to an American citizen. But in 2017, a request to stay in the US was denied.
Garcia used to live in Poplar Bluff with his wife and five kids. They travel more than two hours to spend time with him.
Sara John with the Interfaith Community on Latin America says the latest request for a stay of deportation for Garcia was denied.
“This is our third attempt to file and suffice it to say we are meeting some resistance,” John said.
READ: New legislation from Lacy Clay could grant residence to immigrant forced to live inside church for 2 years
John says they will continue to talk to Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay about how to help Garcia.
