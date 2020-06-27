ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- The bronze statue of King Louis IX, the city's namesake, has stood for more than a century on Art Hill in Forest Park.
On Saturday, a group of people held a rally at the base of the statue, demanding it be removed from public property.
“The reason behind being out here today is to stand against the statue of King Louis IX, who was anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and an anti- black crusader," Umar Lee, the event's organizer, said. "He does not need to be on public property overlooking our city.”
Lee also helped start a petition calling for the statue's removal. Their petition calls the city’s name “outright disrespect” to its Jewish and Muslim communities. Organizers of the rally claim King Louis' persecution of Jewish people in France long before Adolf Hilter and his role in the crusades are concerns and reason enough to bring the statue down.
Saturday's rally comes one day after President Trump signed an executive order protecting U.S. monuments.
While Lee says their first goal is to get the statue removed, they say next they'll begin a grassroots effort to change the name of the city.
"Confluence' or 'Scott' are two names that have been thought about and I think it would really unify people and bring them together," Lee said.
During Saturday's rally, many Catholics prayed at the base of the statue and said they want to see it remain.
“This is a religious symbol of everything I hold dear. St. Louis is a citizen of heaven," one woman named Beverly said. "We have to take a stand now, we can't allow mob rule, this is totalitarianism."
Conor Martin said he sat at the statue before the sunrise Saturday morning in an attempt to keep protesters from defacing it. He said several people showed up with chalk and began writing on the ground.
"I asked if they would not write on the base of the statue with chalk out of my respect for King Louis and they did anyway," he said. "So, once they left, I began cleaning it off and got most of it."
The words "No KKK, No fascists" were displayed around the statue.
"We should not have to come out of the Art Museum and be assaulted by this statue," Lee said. "It needs to come down."
Chalk drawings surround the statue of King Louis IX atop Art Hill in Forest Park. A rally is planned for today, where some argue it should be removed due to the King’s involvement in the Crusade and acts of anti-semitism. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/ozuxsjdI6m— Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) June 27, 2020
Earlier this month, the statue of Christopher Columbus was removed from Tower Grove Park. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says she is not in favor of removing the King Louis statue or the renaming of the city.
She says its a distraction from work that needs to be done and would do nothing to change the issues St. Louis is facing.
