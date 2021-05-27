ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Activists are condemning what they view as far too light of a sentence for Cameron Swoboda, the St. Peters man who pleaded guilty to assembling explosives meant to target protesters.

As of Thursday, he is back on the streets.

Swoboda, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this month to three felony counts of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon. St. Charles County Circuit Judge Deborah Alessi suspended a seven-year sentence, gave Swoboda credit for 60 days served in jail, and placed him on probation for five years. Reverend Darryl Gray said the punishment doesn't go far enough.

"We're trying to understand how a would-be assassin could get five years probation for admittedly preparing to kill Black activists," Gray said.

Police in June seized explosive material and emptied-out shotgun shells at Swoboda's apartment in St. Charles County, near St. Louis. Authorities also found six altered grenades, the makings of two pipe bombs and a claymore-style mine enhanced with BBs, all of which were hidden along a rural road.

Swoboda's friends went to police to express worries that he was planning a “large-scale attack” on protesters, according to charging documents. They said he had expressed dislike for the the Black Lives Matter movement and Black and Hispanic people.

As a condition of his probation, Swoboda was ordered to get mental health treatment and can't possess any guns.

Now protesters are calling for U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming to step in, and for St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar to explain why Swoboda didn't face more severe punishment- specifically why he wasn't charged with a hate crime.

"If this was a Black defendant that indicated openly that they were gonna kill white people, this defendant would not have gone home. They would have gone directly to jail," Gray said.

Black leaders who spoke at a news conference in front of the St. Charles County Courthouse said that in 2015, two Black men were sent to prison for seven years for planning to bomb public buildings and police cars during protests that followed Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, Missouri. They questioned why Swoboda didn't get at least a similar sentence when he already had the weapons in hand at a time when racial injustice protests were common in the St. Louis region and elsewhere after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

“Now we have a Republican judge who gives a green light to a would-be assassin,” said Gray.

Lohmar issued a statement Thursday, saying, in part:

"... I have seen the accusation... That suggested we made a decision based on Mr. Swoboda's race. I do not appreciate the accusation, and that's not how we do business in this office. This is a manufactured controversy."

Gray responded to that statement with one of his own, saying:

"Instead of the prosecutor denying a fact that is clear to all of us, we agree that the defendant is white.

What he should be stating is that he is open to making the transcripts available, that we may review all of the racist statements made by the defendant, and then be able to determine the prosecutors rationale and not charging Swoboda with a hate crime.

We should also be requesting an audit of the St. Charles County Circuit Court on racial disparities in sentencing."

Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel Jr. noted that his organization in 2017 issued a travel advisory warning people against travel to Missouri, citing racist incidents, a state law making it harder to sue for discrimination and the far greater likelihood that Black motorists will be pulled over. The advisory, Chapel, said, remains in effect.

“This case is a prime example of why,” Chapel said. “The idea that an individual could construct explosives in his home, place those roadside, and at the same time escape accountability for that behavior is unparalleled.”

Gray said the Black leaders are seeking a federal hate crime investigation. But Swoboda's attorney, Jason Korner, said he was told by the U.S. Attorney's office last year that no federal hate crime investigation was planned.

Korner said Swoboda suffers from several mental health issues, and has received intensive treatment since he was charged.

“It’s really working,” Korner said. “He’s really doing well.”

Black leaders wondered what could happen if the treatment stops working.

“He was really going to cause harm to a bunch of people,” said Adolphus Pruitt, St. Louis city NAACP president.

News 4 reached out to the United States Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Missouri, but we were told they didn't want to comment on the case.