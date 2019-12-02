ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Activists will meet Monday afternoon to discuss the shooting death of Terry Tillman.
At 2 p.m., activists will head to St. Paul AME Church on Hamilton Avenue near the St. Louis Galleria back in August.
The group recently met with the Richmond Heights mayor and city manager. Activists claimed a video showing an officer handling a firearm while wearing rubber gloves helps prove that officers planted a gun.
READ:Police: Tillman had his 'firearm raised' when officer shot him dead near the Galleria
Police did release a statement saying: "This footage is being used purely for the conspiracy claims, to confuse, and to fuel distrust and anger in the St. Louis Community. The integrity of the crime scene is not in question."
