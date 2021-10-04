ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local activist is expanding her reach outside St. Louis.
Cathy Daniels, the founder of PotBangerz, better known as “Mama Cat", has fed thousands of people with a focus on the unhoused.
Daniels is taking her love for food and community out of state, but leaving a legacy behind that keeps on giving.
“My mother was a pot banger. The pots when you walked into the apartment, they were banging and clanging, she was banging them pots. And that's where PotBangerz came from,” explained Daniels.
It all started with protests in Ferguson for Daniels.
Every day, Mama Cat returned home from culinary school and she'd whip something up in the kitchen to feed protesters. After the demonstrations, she saw another need which was feeding the homeless.
“We have fed thousands and thousands of people with meals on the frontline, living on the street, families that are having a rough time and being unable to make ends meet," she said.
But now after years of feeding, building a team, and helping her community, Mama Cat is expanding her reach outside of St. Louis.
“Jacksonville, Florida has a very high population of unhoused veterans, people who have served this country and I think that they deserve some love and support,” said Daniels.
Her mission continues in St. Louis has Mama Cat’s daughter will take the reins by operating a transitional living house in Pine Lawn.
“Mildred's Casa De Paz, which means Mildred's House of Peace, here in this house, we're going to house straight, queer and transgender women, that are homeless, that we are going to be working with to get them housed," she explained.
Mama Cat says this isn’t goodbye, but a bittersweet “see you soon”.
“I'm just thankful that the revolution of love is moving forward, and now we get to take it to a new place,” she said.
