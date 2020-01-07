ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Rasheen Aldridge, who made a name for himself as an activist after Michael Brown was shot and killed in Ferguson in 2014, is set to start his first term as the representative for Missouri’s 78th House District on Wednesday.
Aldridge (D, St. Louis) says a big focus for him will be guns and crime.
“Trying to create a registry for lost or stolen firearms. Right now, we have so many guns out on the street and can't even account for them,” Aldridge said.
His proposal is to fine irresponsible gun owners who do not report to police when their guns are stolen or lost.
“The first time if you lose a gun, it's a fine. The second time, it's a fine and the third time, it's a misdemeanor for jail,” he said.
His district includes part of North City, South City and downtown. Many of those areas are plagued with violence and he believes strengthening the state’s gun laws can make a big impact.
“For gun owners, it's not trying to take away their rights, not trying to punish them, it's to make people more responsible,” said Aldridge.
Under his plan, a gun owner would have 72 hours to report a gun lost or stolen. If that doesn’t happen and then the gun is used in a crime, the owner could be fined.
Other priorities for Aldridge include legislation making sure people getting out on probation and parole have the ability to vote again, and creating a four-day workweek for employees across the state as a way to address the mental health crisis.
Aldridge also says he opposes bringing red light cameras back and supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
“It's smart legislation, it's the direction our country is moving in and the direction a lot of states are moving in, and it's something where we can use those dollars to be able to put back into our budget in the state so we can do more for our cities and the communities that need it the most,” he said.
Aldridge won a special election in November after State Rep. Bruce Franks resigned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.