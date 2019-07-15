ST. LOUIS, MO. (KMOV.com) -- Forest Park will break ground Monday morning on a 17-acre, $4.5 million nature playscape.
The land will be turned into a play area for kids and families to enjoy which will be nestled between the World’s Fair Pavilion and Jewel Box.
The nature-based area will be the biggest spot of its kind in the St. Louis area for kids to get happy with nature. They’ll be able to hop across a waterway and build towers with log blocks. The playscape will be divided into eight activity areas, including mounds, a spring, a wetland, a bottomland forest and a sensory garden.
Forest Park, the seventh largest urban park in the United States – and sits on 1,293 acres.
The plan to open the nature playscape is set for 2020.
Click here to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.