ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many police departments are looking for new ways to solve crime and in some case, that includes the use of surveillance technology.
On Saturday, the ACLU of Missouri and its supports gathered in downtown St. Louis to express concerns about surveillance technology and privacy rights. The ACLT is supporting a new bill in St. Louis Board of Alderman that deals with the issue. Watch the above video for the full report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.